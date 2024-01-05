NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Jets haven’t beaten Bill Belichick and the Patriots since an overtime win in 2015 – 15 straight games.

Overall, Belichick is 37-10 against the Jets, with Gang Green holding into 20 or fewer points in 34 of the 47 games.

Is there any more motivation for the Jets to end the 15-game losing streak and send Belichick out of New England with a loss?

Al Iannazone, the Jets beat writer for Newsday, joined NY Blitz to break it all down.

