NEW YORK (PIX11) – On NY SportsNation Nightly, WFAN Legend Joe Beningo stepped in for Figgie and discussed with Moose the latest on the Pete Alonso extension talks.

Beningo believes if Steve Cohen and the Mets come to terms with Alonso.

“He will wind up being the greatest everyday player they’ve ever had,” said Beningo.

Moose believes the Polar Bear has done everything to deserve an extension.

“If you’re not going to sign Pete Alonso to a long-term deal Joe, I mean, who are you signing if you’re the Mets,” said Moose.

Alonso will not be a free agent until the end of the 2024 season.

Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11.