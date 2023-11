NEW YORK (PIX11) – On NY SportsNation Nightly, the Mets introduced new manager Carlos Mendoza Tuesday who said the Mets will compete in 2024.

Moose and Joe discussed how aggressive the Mets will be this offseason.

Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11.