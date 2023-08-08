NEW YORK (PIX11) – On NY SportsNation Nightly, Figgy and Moose debated whether Yankees manager Aaron Boone is on the hot seat.
Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11
by: Marc Malusis, Nelson Figueroa
Posted:
Updated:
by: Marc Malusis, Nelson Figueroa
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – On NY SportsNation Nightly, Figgy and Moose debated whether Yankees manager Aaron Boone is on the hot seat.
Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11