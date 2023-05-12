NEW YORK — PIX11 today announced the addition of athlete Nelson Figueroa to its on-air team.

Figueroa will be joining PIX11 Sports as an analyst, providing expert commentary and analysis for PIX11’s coverage of the world of sports: local and national.



He will appear on a new weekday sports show, NY SportsNation Nightly premiering May 15.

Figueroa brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to PIX11. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Figueroa played for several teams during his 12-year Major League Baseball career, including the New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, and Houston Astros. He also played professionally in Taiwan and Mexico.



After retiring from baseball in 2014, Figueroa has established himself as a respected guest on sports talk shows nationwide and co-host of the Amazin but True Podcast. Figueroa’s consistent contributions with the SportsNation crew on Sunday nights helped foster his ascension to this new position.



“We are thrilled to welcome Nelson Figueroa to our team,” said Nicole Tindiglia, News Director for WPIX-TV. “His knowledge of the game, combined with his passion for NY Sports will make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to working with him and providing our viewers with the best possible sports coverage on NY SportsNation Nightly.“



Figueroa expressed his excitement at joining PIX11 Sports, saying, “I am honored and humbled to be joining PIX11. As a native New Yorker, I grew up watching and playing baseball in this city, and I am thrilled to be able to share my knowledge and love of sports with PIX11’s viewers.”



Figueroa will make his debut as a member of PIX11’s new sports program, NY SportsNation Nightly on May 15 at 7 pm, providing analysis and commentary with PIX11’s Marc “Moose” Malusis.