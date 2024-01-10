WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — On Tuesday, the Stepinac defeated St. Raymond 80-76 to stay perfect in double league play. Leading the charge with a 21-point double-double was senior point guard Boogie Fland.

On Friday, Stepinac takes on Mount St. Michael at their home gym. If they want to stay perfect in double-league play, they’ll need another big game from Fland.

Are you a student-athlete? Here is your chance to be in the spotlight! Become Athlete of the Week on New York SportsNation Nightly. Athlete of the Week highlights local athletes who have proven they have what it takes to reach the top of their game. Check out these rising stars every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on PIX11. Click here to enter or nominate someone.