EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — From 113 players representing every team in the New Jersey Super Conference to eight finalists to one young man of the year.

Bradley Manso is a Wide Receiver and Defensive Back for the Memorial Tigers football team, but this recognition is about his character, passion for learning, and what he does off the field.

Manso works with his town and school board to help with everything from events to fundraisers but says his most rewarding work is his time volunteering as a First Responder EMT.

This year marks the third time Manso has represented his school for the award.

