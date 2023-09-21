NEW YORK (PIX11) — A standout player for the Iona Prep Gaels, offensive tackle Rowan Byrne is dominating on the field.
While Byrne is only a junior, his play is getting noticed on a National level.
PIX11’s Perry Sook has more in the video player.
by: Perry Sook
Posted:
Updated:
by: Perry Sook
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A standout player for the Iona Prep Gaels, offensive tackle Rowan Byrne is dominating on the field.
While Byrne is only a junior, his play is getting noticed on a National level.
PIX11’s Perry Sook has more in the video player.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>