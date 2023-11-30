EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — This week at Metlife Stadium, a trio of New York’s Very Own Athlete of the Week Alumni played for the title as Delbarton’s Ryan Trafford and Bergen Catholic’s duo of Quincy Porter and Dominic Campaniale went head to head.

After two quick scores had the Crusaders rolling early, the Green Wave clawed back to go into the half-tied at 14. but a third-quarter go-ahead touchdown run by Kaj Sanders put Bergen up for good as they claimed the title 24-14.

The win marked three straight titles for coach Vito Campanile and the Bergen Catholic Crusader.

PIX11 Sports’ Perry Sook has more from Metlife in the video player above.

