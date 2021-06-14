NY Rangers hire ex-Vegas coach Gallant: reports

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 27: Head coach Gerard Gallant of the Vegas Golden Knights takes questions during a news conference following the team’s 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on October 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have hired a new leader to helm the team, according to several reports.

Gerard Gallant will take over as the new Rangers head coach, the New York Post and Athletic said Monday.

Gallant most recently coached the Vegas Golden Knights, taking the team to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season. He was fired in 2020.

Previous head coaching stints for Gallant include time with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers.

The Post had previously considered Gallant the front-runner for the gig at Madison Square Garden.

He succeeds David Quinn, who was relieved from his duties at the conclusion of the Rangers’ season. The franchise also split from GM Jeff Gorton and President John Davidson.