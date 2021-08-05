Notre Dame to play Navy at MetLife Stadium in NJ in 2024

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Notre Dame and Navy will play their 2024 football game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey’s Meadowlands sports complex.

This will mark the eighth time the sports complex has hosted a Navy-Notre Dame game. It will be the first time since 2010, when Navy defeated the Irish 35-17.

The Navy-Notre Dame series was the longest continuous intersectional rivalry in college football — 93 consecutive years, — before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 game.

The two schools will play Nov. 6 in South Bend, Indiana. MetLife Stadium will host this year’s Army-Navy game on Dec. 11.

