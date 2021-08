NEW YORK — Stepping into the ring as a mixed martial artist takes a lot of confidence and courage, even more so when you’re born with a disability.

However, that didn’t stop Connecticut’s Nick Newell from fighting for his dream.

Newell spoke with the PIX11 News about “Notorious Nick,” a new movie that’s based on the story of his life.

“Notorious Nick” debuts Friday and is available anywhere you can get movies on demand.