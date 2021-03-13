No. 3 Illinois routs Rutgers 90-68 in Big Ten quarters

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illinois guard Da’Monte Williams (20) blocks the shot of Rutgers guard Montez Mathis (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference men’s tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points and No. 3 Illinois easily defeated Rutgers 90-68 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Dosunmu shot 8 of 11 from the field, 7 of 9 from the line and added six assists and five rebounds.

Illinois has won 12 of its last 13 games and avenged a regular-season loss to Rutgers to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against the winner of No. 5 Iowa and Wisconsin.

Center Kofi Cockburn had four emphatic dunks and posted 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Illinois dominated the boards 44-19, including 17-3 in offensive rebounds.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points and Jacob Young added 13 for the Scarlet Knights.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ teens help seniors secure vaccine appointments

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

Breaking down the $1.9T coronavirus plan

Biden to sign COVID-19 relief bill

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn