No. 3 Illinois routs Rutgers 90-68 in Big Ten quarters

Illinois guard Da’Monte Williams (20) blocks the shot of Rutgers guard Montez Mathis (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference men’s tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points and No. 3 Illinois easily defeated Rutgers 90-68 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Dosunmu shot 8 of 11 from the field, 7 of 9 from the line and added six assists and five rebounds.

Illinois has won 12 of its last 13 games and avenged a regular-season loss to Rutgers to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against the winner of No. 5 Iowa and Wisconsin.

Center Kofi Cockburn had four emphatic dunks and posted 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Illinois dominated the boards 44-19, including 17-3 in offensive rebounds.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points and Jacob Young added 13 for the Scarlet Knights.