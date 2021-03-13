No. 3 Illinois routs Rutgers 90-68 in Big Ten quarters

INDIANAPOLIS — Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points and No. 3 Illinois easily defeated Rutgers 90-68 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
Dosunmu shot 8 of 11 from the field, 7 of 9 from the line and added six assists and five rebounds.
Illinois has won 12 of its last 13 games and avenged a regular-season loss to Rutgers to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against the winner of No. 5 Iowa and Wisconsin.
Center Kofi Cockburn had four emphatic dunks and posted 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Illinois dominated the boards 44-19, including 17-3 in offensive rebounds.
Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points and Jacob Young added 13 for the Scarlet Knights.