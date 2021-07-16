NJ minor league baseball players head into stands to confront fans after they poured beer into dugout

AUGUSTA, N.J. — It wasn’t quite the famed “Malice at the Palace,” but members of a New Jersey minor league baseball team went into the stands to confront players after the fans had tossed beer into the away team’s dugout.

The Frontier League game between the Sussex County Miners and New Jersey Jackals was taking place on “Dollar Beer Night,” which is every Thursday night at the independent league stadium. Fans, clearly having taken advantage of the promotion, poured beer into the stands, according to multiple reports.

A reporter at the stadium, Adam Grassini, posted video of the confrontation.

“Controversy as players from the Miners and Jackals have to be restrained after fans apparently poured beer into the Miners dugout,” Grassini said. “The fans responsible have been tossed from the game and the section behind the Miners dugout has been cleared.”

A spokesperson for the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office said no one had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sussex County ended up winning the game by a score of 15-14.