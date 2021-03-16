NJ gambling revenue flat in February, despite Super Bowl

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Despite the Super Bowl, New Jersey’s casinos and racetracks took in $200 million less in sports bets in February than they did a month earlier.
Figures released Tuesday by state regulators show the gambling outlets handled nearly $743 million worth of sports bets in February. That’s down from more than $996 million in January.
But February’s sports betting numbers were still about $200 million higher than they were in February 2020. Internet gambling was up over 80% from a year ago.
The combination helped the casinos and tracks barely exceed the total amount they took in last February.