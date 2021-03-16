NJ gambling revenue flat in February, despite Super Bowl

In this Jan. 29, 2020 photo, a gambler makes a sports bet at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, New Jersey gambling regulators released figures showing that the state’s red-hot sports betting market had set a new national record for the most money wagered on sports for the third month in a row, taking in over $803 million worth of bets. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Despite the Super Bowl, New Jersey’s casinos and racetracks took in $200 million less in sports bets in February than they did a month earlier.

Figures released Tuesday by state regulators show the gambling outlets handled nearly $743 million worth of sports bets in February. That’s down from more than $996 million in January.

But February’s sports betting numbers were still about $200 million higher than they were in February 2020. Internet gambling was up over 80% from a year ago.

The combination helped the casinos and tracks barely exceed the total amount they took in last February.