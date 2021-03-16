NJ gambling revenue flat in February, despite Super Bowl

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Jersey Gambling Revenue

In this Jan. 29, 2020 photo, a gambler makes a sports bet at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, New Jersey gambling regulators released figures showing that the state’s red-hot sports betting market had set a new national record for the most money wagered on sports for the third month in a row, taking in over $803 million worth of bets. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Despite the Super Bowl, New Jersey’s casinos and racetracks took in $200 million less in sports bets in February than they did a month earlier.

Figures released Tuesday by state regulators show the gambling outlets handled nearly $743 million worth of sports bets in February. That’s down from more than $996 million in January.

But February’s sports betting numbers were still about $200 million higher than they were in February 2020. Internet gambling was up over 80% from a year ago.

The combination helped the casinos and tracks barely exceed the total amount they took in last February.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'

NJ fire 100% contained, officials say

NJ brush fire was a 'very, very near catastrophe'

Dr. Jill Biden visits NJ school with message from White House

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan

Hoboken mayor recalls COVID-19 one year later

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Con Todo Press: Children's books amplifying underrepresented communities

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'

Chill continue Tuesday, but a weekend warm-up on the way

7 Day Forecast

First look at the weekend

Vatican: Clergy cannot bless same-sex unions

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan