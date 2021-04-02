Zibanejad scores OT winner, Rangers beat Sabres 3-2

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) after scoring the winning goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mika Zibanejad one-timed in Artemi Panarin’s pass 4:32 into overtime, and the New York Rangers overcame giving up a late goal in a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Filip Chytil and Colin Blackwell also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots.

New York persevered after Buffalo’s Tage Thompson forced overtime by scoring with 4 seconds left.

The Rangers moved into a tie for fifth place in the East Division with the slumping Philadelphia Flyers.

Buffalo earned a point a night after a 6-1 win over the Flyers ended the Sabres 0-15-3 skid.