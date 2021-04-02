Zibanejad scores OT winner, Rangers beat Sabres 3-2

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) after scoring the winning goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mika Zibanejad one-timed in Artemi Panarin’s pass 4:32 into overtime, and the New York Rangers overcame giving up a late goal in a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Filip Chytil and Colin Blackwell also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots.

New York persevered after Buffalo’s Tage Thompson forced overtime by scoring with 4 seconds left.

The Rangers moved into a tie for fifth place in the East Division with the slumping Philadelphia Flyers.

Buffalo earned a point a night after a 6-1 win over the Flyers ended the Sabres 0-15-3 skid.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

NY entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

Community continues to condemn rise in anti-Asian attacks

Is New York reopening too much too soon?

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day

Patrolling Chinatown amid rise in anti-Asian attacks