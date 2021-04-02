Zibanejad scores OT winner, Rangers beat Sabres 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mika Zibanejad one-timed in Artemi Panarin’s pass 4:32 into overtime, and the New York Rangers overcame giving up a late goal in a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Filip Chytil and Colin Blackwell also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots.
New York persevered after Buffalo’s Tage Thompson forced overtime by scoring with 4 seconds left.
The Rangers moved into a tie for fifth place in the East Division with the slumping Philadelphia Flyers.
Buffalo earned a point a night after a 6-1 win over the Flyers ended the Sabres 0-15-3 skid.