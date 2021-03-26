Zibanejad, Rangers roll over Flyers for 2nd time in 8 days

New York Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Mika Zibanejad had three goals and three assists, Adam Fox had five assists and the New York Rangers routed the Philadelphia Flyers 8-3.

Pavel Buchnevich added two goals, and Ryan Strome, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil also scored as the Rangers won their third straight and fifth in their last seven games.

Claude Giroux, Kevin Hayes and Sean Couturier scored for the slumping Flyers, who have lost four in a row and 10 of 14.

The teams were meeting eight days after the Rangers’ 9-0 home win over the Flyers, and New York continued where it left off at the outset of this one.

