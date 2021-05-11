Zibanejad acknowledges virus affected Rangers’ slow start

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) skates against the Boston Bruins during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad didn’t want to use COVID-19 as an excuse for his slow start this season.

After scoring just three goals in the New York Rangers’ first 27 games, he had 21 over the final 29 games to finish with the team lead for the fourth straight year.

The Rangers, with one of the youngest teams in the NHL, also got off to a slow start but contended for a playoff spot until the penultimate weekend of the season.

With former captain Chris Drury having taken over as president and general manager in a front office shakeup in the final week, the Rangers headed into the offseason with some questions about their future despite making strides in their rebuilding effort.