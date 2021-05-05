Zacha scores OT winner as Devils beat Bruins in home finale

NEWARK — Pavel Zacha scored his second goal of the game at 2:42 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils snapped the Boston Bruins’ four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory.
Jesper Boqvist and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey, which finished its home season with a 7-18-3 record.
Mackenzie Blackwood had 33 saves in winning his fourth straight game.
Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall and Sean Kuraly scored for the Bruins, who blew two one-goal third-period leads.
Jaroslov Halak made 17 saves in his first start in more than a month as Boston fell to 10-2-1 in its past 13.
New Jersey wraps up its season with three road games, including their next two on Long Island Thursday and Saturday before capping it off in Philadelphia Monday.