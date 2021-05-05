Zacha scores OT winner as Devils beat Bruins in home finale

New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) surrounds teammates, including New Jersey Devils center Pavel Zacha (37), center, (seen only by his helmet) after Zacha scored a game-winning goal in playoff-bound Boston Bruins, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK — Pavel Zacha scored his second goal of the game at 2:42 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils snapped the Boston Bruins’ four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory.

Jesper Boqvist and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey, which finished its home season with a 7-18-3 record.

Mackenzie Blackwood had 33 saves in winning his fourth straight game.

Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall and Sean Kuraly scored for the Bruins, who blew two one-goal third-period leads.

Jaroslov Halak made 17 saves in his first start in more than a month as Boston fell to 10-2-1 in its past 13.

New Jersey wraps up its season with three road games, including their next two on Long Island Thursday and Saturday before capping it off in Philadelphia Monday.