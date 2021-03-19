Wedgewood, Subban help Devils beat Penguins, 3-2

New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) makes a stick save during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEWARK — Scott Wedgewood made 40 saves, Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2.

P.K. Subban and Travis Zajac also scored, and the Devils collected their second straight win at home following a losing streak of 11 games in Newark.

Mackenzie Blackwood was expected to start in goal for New Jersey, but he was scratched after warmups.

The team says the absence was not COVID-19 related.

Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry made 32 saves. Pittsburgh lost its second straight.