Voracek, van Riemsdyk lead Flyers over Rangers, 3-2

Philadelphia Flyers’ Jakub Voracek (93) takes the puck as New York Rangers’ Kevin Rooney (17) defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night to snap a two-game slide.

Jakub Voracek scored the deciding goal for Philadelphia, and Brian Elliott made 33 saves. Ivan Provorov had two assists.

Brendan Smith and Artemi Panarin scored New York, and Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves.

The Rangers fell for the second straight game after four consecutive victories over the New Jersey Devils.

The teams will finish the eight-game season series Friday night in New York.