Varlamov becomes 1st ever visiting goalie with 3 MSG shutouts in a season as Isles blank Rangers

New York Islanders’ Semyon Varlamov (40) defends the net against New York Rangers’Ryan Strome (16) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots for his sixth shutout of the season and 250th career win as the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 4-0.

Leo Komarov, Oliver Wahlstrom, Anthony Beauvillier and Mathew Barzal scored, and Brock Nelson and Scott Mayfield each had two assists.

Coming off three straight losses to first-place Washington, the Islanders won for the third time in eight games (3-4-1) to remain one point ahead of fourth-place Boston in the East Division.

Varlamov got his 33rd career shutout and fourth win in five starts against the Rangers this season. He became the first goalie to shut out the Rangers three times at Madison Square Garden in one season.