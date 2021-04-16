Taylor Hall scores 1st for Boston as Bruins top Islanders 4-1

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) defends against Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) as Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) protects the net in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON — Taylor Hall scored his first goal for Boston and Tuukka Rask stopped 22 shots to earn his first victory since February as the Bruins dominated the New York Islanders and won 4-1.

Rask had played just once since March 7 because of a back injury.

His teammates gave him an easy one as the Bruins outshot the Islanders 45-23 including a 23-7 first period.

They got two goals from Brad Marchand and one from Craig Smith to win their second straight game.

Travis Zajac scored his first goal for New York and Semyon Varlamov made 41 saves.