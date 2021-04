Washington Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) scores a goal past New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Daniel Sprong scored 1:29 in, and the Washington Capitals shut out the New York Islanders 1-0 to win their first home game with fans this season.

The Capitals swept a mini three-game series against the Islanders and reclaimed first place in the East Division.

Vitek Vanecek made 18 saves for his second NHL shutout.

Alex Ovechkin missed a second consecutive game with a lower-body injury.

The Islanders were shut out for the third time in six games.