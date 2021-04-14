Shesterkin makes 27 saves, gets first NHL shutout as Rangers blank Devils 3-0

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save with Rangers center Brett Howden (21) helping on defense and New Jersey Devils Nicholas Merkley (39) threatening during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK — Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves in posting his first NHL shutout and the New York Rangers opened a four-game series against the rival New Jersey Devils with a 3-0 victory.

Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored and Adam Fox had assists on both goals as New York improved to 10-4-3 since March 13.

Pavel Buchnevich scored into an empty net with 28 seconds to play for the 20,000th goal in Rangers’ franchise history.

Mackenzie Blackwood had 17 saves as the Devils fell to 2-7-2 in their last 11.

Devils captain Nico Hischier played for the first time since Feb. 27.