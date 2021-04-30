Sharangovich scores twice, Devils top Flyers 5-3

New Jersey Devils left wing Janne Kuokkanen (59) and defenseman Damon Severson (28) celebrate with center Yegor Sharangovich (17) after Sharangovich scored his second goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK — Yegor Sharangovich scored twice, Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3.

Jesper Boqvist, Pavel Zacha and Jesper Bratt also scored as the Devils won their second straight game after an 0-9-1 stretch.

Defensemen Damon Severson and Will Butcher each recorded two assists.

Scott Laughton, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia and Alex Lyon made 14 saves, but the Flyers fell for the third time in four games. Jakub Voracek added two assists.