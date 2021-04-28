Sharangovich gives Devils wild win over Flyers, ending 10-game skid

New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) celebrates with New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) after Wood scored a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK — Yegor Sharangovich scored the go-ahead goal at 12:36 of the third period and the New Jersey Devils snapped a 10-game winless streak with a wild 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Nico Hischier, Pavel Zacha, Miles Wood and Connor Carrick also scored for the Devils, who saw the Flyers rally from third-period deficits twice to tie the game.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves as the Devils ended an 0-9-1 skid and won for the first time since April 8.

Mikhail Maltsev scored into an empty net in the waning seconds to ice the game.