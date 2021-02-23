Sabres beat slumping Devils 4-1 behind Ullmark’s 41 saves

NHL

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Sabres Devils Hockey

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) gloves the puck as New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK — Victor Olofsson scored his sixth power-play goal, Linus Ullmark was magnificent in making 41 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the slumping New Jersey Devils 4-1.

Rasmus Asplund and Dylan Cozens broke the game open early in the third period with goals in a 1:34 span that send the Devils to their third straight loss.

Cody Eakin scored an empty-net goal with less than a second to play.

The win was the Sabres’ second over the Devils in three days and only their second in the last seven games.

They lost to the Islanders on Monday night.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New York expands vaccine eligibility

New ranked choice voting system raises concerns

Relief comes for taxi medallion owners, but is it enough?

A little cooler, but still should break 50 Wednesday

Lawsuit challenges NYC public school segregation

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

PIX11 News poll raises major concern about disenfranchisement as NYC implements ranked-choice voting

How much money will you get from the new stimulus deal?