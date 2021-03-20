Rust, Guentzel lead Penguins over Devils 3-1

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) celebrates his goal with center Sidney Crosby (87) as New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK — Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins end a two-game skid with a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Penguins on Saturday while Casey DeSmith made 24 saves and Sydney Crosby had two assists.

Pittsburgh won for the seventh time in nine games.

Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey and Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves in his second consecutive start for the Devils.

New Jersey had won its previous two games.