Rolling Rangers beat Devils again, hand NJ 5th straight loss

NEWARK — Ryan Strome scored twice and the streaking New York Rangers beat the Devils 6-3, sending New Jersey to its fifth straight loss and eighth in nine games.
Adam Fox, Kevin Rooney Libor Hajek and Filip Chytil also scored as the Rangers won their third straight and sixth in eight games.
Alexandar Georgiev had 24 saves while filling in for the injured Igor Shesterkin.
P.K. Subban, Mikhail Maltsev and Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils.
The Rangers scored 12 goals in sweeping the two-game series.