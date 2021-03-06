Rolling Rangers beat Devils again, hand NJ 5th straight loss

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 06: Damon Severson #28 of the New Jersey Devils and Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers collide in the third period at Prudential Center on March 06, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.A limited number of fans are in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.The New York Rangers defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEWARK — Ryan Strome scored twice and the streaking New York Rangers beat the Devils 6-3, sending New Jersey to its fifth straight loss and eighth in nine games.

Adam Fox, Kevin Rooney Libor Hajek and Filip Chytil also scored as the Rangers won their third straight and sixth in eight games.

Alexandar Georgiev had 24 saves while filling in for the injured Igor Shesterkin.

P.K. Subban, Mikhail Maltsev and Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils.

The Rangers scored 12 goals in sweeping the two-game series.