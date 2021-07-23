Rangers trade Pavel Buchnevich to St. Louis: reports

New York Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich, left, is greeted at the bench after scoring a his second goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Hours before the 2021 NHL Draft and days before the beginning of free agency, the New York Rangers are getting active on the trade market.

New York sent forward Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Sammy Blais and a 2nd round pick in the 2022 draft, according to TSN and Sportsnet.

Blais managed 15 points in 38 games in the 2020-21 season, adding a goal in the Blues’ brief Stanley Cup Playoff run. He played 15 games in the Blues run to winning the franchise’s first championship in 2019.

Buchnevich put up 20 goals, tied for 2nd on the Rangers, and 48 points, fourth best on the team in 2020-21. He was drafted by the club in 2013 and has played 178 games combined for the Blueshirts between regular season and playoffs.