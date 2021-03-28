Rangers trade Brendan Lemieux to Los Angeles

New York Rangers left wing Brendan Lemieux (48) skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Washington. The Capitals won 2-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have shipped left wing Brendan Lemieux to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange a fourth-round draft pick, the team confirmed Saturday.

Lemieux, who came over to the Rangers in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets in 2019, led the team in penalty minutes with 59. He amassed seven points in 30 games.

His best offensive season in New York was 2019-20, when Lemieux had 18 points in 59 games. He played 10:29 in the Rangers 2-1 loss to the Flyers earlier Saturday.

The Rangers currently sit five points out of playoff spot. Los Angeles are similarly five points adrift out west.

The NHL trade deadline is April 12.

