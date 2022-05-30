NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a must-win Game 7 Monday night, the New York Rangers came out on top 6-2. The team scored four unanswered goals against the Carolina Hurricanes — two of those came in the first period. The Canes fought back, scoring their two goals in the third period.

“We feel like we have a recipe for success, but they probably do, too,” Rangers forward Andrew Copp told The Associated Press Sunday, adding: “It’s just going to be a matter of who can play the closest to a perfect game tomorrow.”

With the win, the Rangers are heading to their first Eastern Conference finals since 2015. There they’ll face the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the Stanley Cup in both 2020 and 2021.