Rangers sign two-time Stanley Cup winner Goodrow to 6-year contract

NEW YORK — Forward Barkley Goodrow, who just finished helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win consecutive Stanley Cups, has signed a six-year contract with the New York Rangers.
General Manager Chris Drury announced the signing less than a week after acquiring the rights to the unrestricted free agent from the Lightning for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022.
Terms were not immediately available.
Goodrow skated in 55 games with Tampa Bay this past season, collecting six goals and 14 assists along with a team-best, plus-16 rating.
The 28-year-old, who can play the wing or center, also led the Lightning in hits with 111.