Rangers sign two-time Stanley Cup winner Goodrow to 6-year contract

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) follows a play during the third period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals series against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NEW YORK — Forward Barkley Goodrow, who just finished helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win consecutive Stanley Cups, has signed a six-year contract with the New York Rangers.

General Manager Chris Drury announced the signing less than a week after acquiring the rights to the unrestricted free agent from the Lightning for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022.

Terms were not immediately available.

Goodrow skated in 55 games with Tampa Bay this past season, collecting six goals and 14 assists along with a team-best, plus-16 rating.

The 28-year-old, who can play the wing or center, also led the Lightning in hits with 111.