Rangers, Shesterkin shut out Devils for 2nd time in 3 nights

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) blocks the net against New Jersey Devils’ Janne Kuokkanen (59) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Artemi Panarin had two goals and an assist, Igor Shesterkin got his second straight shutout and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0.

Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren also scored to help New York win for the sixth time in nine games. Colin Blackwell had a career-high three assists and Ryan Strome added two.

Shesterkin finished with 16 saves for his second NHL shutout and second in three days against the Devils.

Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 29 saves while taking a regulation loss for his fifth straight start.

The Devils have now lost four straight and eight of nine.

