Rangers’ Shesterkin day to day with groin strain

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) and left wing Phillip Di Giuseppe (33) help Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) from the ice as a trainer joins them after Shesterkin was injured during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers say goaltender Igor Shesterkin is day to day with a mild groin strain.

That appears to be good news after Shesterkin left their win at New Jersey on Thursday night with an injury that looked more severe.

Alexandar Georgiev will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the Devils.

New York will have forward Kaapo Kakko back for that game after missing almost two weeks with COVID-19.

The Rangers are still without winger Artemi Panarin who took a leave of absence from the team for non-hockey reasons.

