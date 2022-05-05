NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night for Game 2 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. The game will air on TNT.

The Penguins won 4-3 in triple overtime in Game 1. Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin tipped in the game-winning goal to give the Penguins the come-from-behind win. The Rangers came out strong in Game 1 and led 2-0 in the second period before giving up the lead.

Jake Guentzel led the Penguins with two goals and Sidney Crosby had two assists. Chris Kreider, Adam Fox and Andrew Copp all scored for the Rangers.

Former New York center Dominic Moore told PIX11 News he is confident the Rangers will bounce back in Game 2.

“The playoffs are all about having a short memory,” Moore said. “That’s true whether you win or lose. I’m confident the Rangers will bounce back.”