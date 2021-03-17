Rangers’ head coach Quinn, several assistants to miss game due to COVID protocol

New York Rangers head coach David Quinn works from the bench as his team plays against the Pittsburgh Penguins during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

NEW YORK — New York Rangers head coach David Quinn will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers while observing the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Rangers announced on Twitter Wednesday that Quinn and assistant coaches Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown, will be unavailable for Wednesday’s game.

Their counterparts at the club’s AHL affiliate in Hartford — head coach Kris Knoblauch, associate head coach Gord Murphy — and Rangers associate GM Chris Drury will be behind the bench for Wednesday’s game. Knoblauch will serve as acting head coach.