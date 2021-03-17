Rangers’ head coach Quinn, several assistants to miss game due to COVID protocol

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Rangers head coach David Quinn works from the bench as his team plays against the Pittsburgh Penguins during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

NEW YORK — New York Rangers head coach David Quinn will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers while observing the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Rangers announced on Twitter Wednesday that Quinn and assistant coaches Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown, will be unavailable for Wednesday’s game.

Their counterparts at the club’s AHL affiliate in Hartford — head coach Kris Knoblauch, associate head coach Gord Murphy — and Rangers associate GM Chris Drury will be behind the bench for Wednesday’s game. Knoblauch will serve as acting head coach.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

Heavy rain Thursday before sun returns Friday, through the weekend

Up and down temps ahead for tri-state

Bias not ruled out in Atlanta spa shootings

Much needed rain is on the way

Atlanta shooting suspect says he targeted massage parlors because of sex addiction

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap