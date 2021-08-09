Rangers, goaltender Igor Shesterkin have 4-year deal

New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin (31) stops a shot by New Jersey Devils’ Kyle Palmieri (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have an agreement with restricted free agent goaltender Igor Shesterkin on a four-year contract.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced the deal Monday without disclosing terms.

Shesterkin appeared in 35 games with the Rangers last season and posted a 16-14-3 record with a 2.62 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. The Moscow native had two shutouts.

The 25-year-old has appeared in 47 career NHL games over parts of two seasons with a 26-16-3 record.

The Rangers drafted him in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.