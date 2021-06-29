Rangers’ Fox wins Norris Trophy as NHL’s best defenseman

FILE – In this March 28, 2021, file photo, New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox skates with the puck during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Washington. Fox won the James Norris Memorial Trophy on Tuesday, June 29. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

New York Rangers’ Adam Fox won the Jack Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman, beating out Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and Colorado’s Cale Makar.

The 23-year-old Fox led NHL defensemen with 42 assists and second with 47 points.

He also ranked seventh among skaters in ice-time. Fox became the second player to win the Norris in his second season, joining Bobby Orr winning in 1968.

Hedman, who won the honor in 2018, was a finalist for a fifth consecutive year, matching the longest streak since fellow Swede Nicklas Lidstrom enjoyed a six-year run from 1998 to 2003.