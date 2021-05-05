Rangers fire President John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton; Drury to take both jobs

John Davidson, left, and James Dolan, owner of the New York Rangers, participate in a news conference in New York, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Davidson was hired as team president Friday, hours after leaving his post with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He returns to New York where he spent parts of eight seasons as a Rangers goaltender and was a TV analyst for almost a decade. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MANHATTAN — The New York Rangers are cleaning house at the top of their front office.

President John Davidson and General Manager Jeff Gorton have both been fired, the team announced Thursday. They also said that former Ranger forward and current Associate GM Chris Drury will take over has president and GM.

Despite making it to the qualifying round of the unconventional 2019-20 season, this will count as the fourth consecutive season the Blueshirts have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team has a record of 26-21-6 with three games remaining.

“We want to thank JD and Jeff for their contributions to the organization. They are both great hockey professionals who worked hard for the Rangers, however, in order for the team to succeed in the manner our fans deserve, there needs to be a change in leadership,” said James L. Dolan, executive chairman, MSG Sports. “Chris is a very sought-after executive and a strong leader, who has proven himself to be one of the top young minds in hockey. We are confident he will effectively guide the team to ensure the long-term success we promised Rangers fans.”

The firing comes just a day after the team put out a statement calling for the league to fire its head of player safety over the NHL not suspending Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson over a violent attack on Ranger forwards Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin.

Davidson was named team president in May of 2019. Gorton has served as a scout for New York since 2007 and replaced Sather as the team’s GM in 2015.

Drury played four seasons with the Rangers after signing with the team as a free agent on July 1, 2007.