Rangers confirm Gallant as new head coach

FILE – In this June 5, 2021, file photo, Canada head coach Gerard Gallant, top, stands behind his bench during the Ice Hockey World Championship semifinal match against the United States in Riga, Latvia. The New York Rangers have reached an agreement to hire Gallant as their next coach, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

MANHATTAN — The New York Rangers have hired Gerard Gallant as head coach. Gallant will be asked to take one of the NHL’s youngest clubs to the next level.

Gallant and the team agreed to a four-year contract earlier this week.

The deal was announced Wednesday. Owner James Dolan says he has no doubt Gallant will play a critical role in helping the Rangers become a championship-caliber team.

The 57-year-old Gallant replaced David Quinn, who with much of his staff were fired after the Rangers missed the playoffs. This will be Gallant’s fourth NHL head coaching job.

He previously coached Columbus, Florida and Vegas, winning the 2018 Jack Adams Award as coach of the year for leading the expansion Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final.