NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rangers winger Chris Kreider won the 34th Annual Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, which is given out to honor fallen NYPD Detective Steven McDonald.

The award is given every season to the Rangers player who “goes above and beyond the call of duty.” Fans vote for the recipient of the award.

McDonald was was shot and injured in the line of duty in 1986. He died in 2017. The award has been presented annually since the 1987-88 season.

“Five years since the passing of Detective Steven McDonald, he continues to inspire countless lives with his message of compassion, forgiveness & perseverance,” the NYPD tweeted.