Rangers call for removal of NHL head of safety in public statement over no suspension for Capitals’ Wilson

Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson (43) takes a roughing penalty during the second period against New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin (10) in an NHL hockey game Monday, May 3, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers took a rare step in making a public statement in response to the National Hockey League’s action, or lack thereof, against Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson.

Wilson was fined $5,000 Tuesday — the maximum allowable under the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement — for attacking Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich Monday night.

Wilson was given a double-minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct after a scrum in which he appeared to punch Buchnevich who was face down on the ice and threw Artemi Panarin down to the ice. Panarin is out for the final three games of the regular season with an injury coach David Quinn says came from the incident with Wilson. This is Wilson’s third fine in eight seasons.

Wilson has been previously suspended five times, including a 20-game ban in 2018 and a 7-game suspension this past March.

The Rangers, in a statement Tuesday, appear unsatisfied.

“The New York Rangers are extremely disappointed that Capitals forward Tom Wilson was not suspended for his horrifying act of violence last night at Madison Square Garden,” the statement read. Wilson is a repeat offender with a long history of these type of acts and we find it shocking that the NHL and their department of player safety failed to take the appropriate action and suspend him indefinitely. Wilson’s dangerous and reckless actions caused an injury to Artemi Panarin that will prevent him from playing again this season.”

The team went on to call head of player safety George Parros’ “unfit to continue in his current role” after a “dereliction of duty.”