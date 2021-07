FILE – New York Rangers’ Tony DeAngelo gets off a pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, in this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo. The Rangers put defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers at noon Friday, July 23, 2021, for the purposes of buying out the final year of his contract. Hours earlier, they introduced new forward Barclay Goodrow after he signed a $21.6 million contract. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have put defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers for the purposes of buying out the final year of his contract.

DeAngelo was sent home last season after an undisclosed incident followed warnings about his behavior.

The 25-year-old can sign anywhere as a free agent when the market opens next week.

DeAngelo went unclaimed off waivers by the NHL’s other 30 teams last season. DeAngelo is only one season removed from putting up 53 points in 68 games.