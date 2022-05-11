NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 in Game 5 to keep their season alive in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday night.

Adam Fox, Alexis Lafreniere, Jacob Trouba, Filip Chytil and Ryan Lindgren each scored in the must-win game for the Rangers. Jake Guentzel scored twice and Kris Letang had a goal for the Penguins.

The best-of-seven series – 3-2 overall – now heads to Pittsburgh for Game 6.

In front of a home crowd at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers roared back in the second period. Trailing 2-0, the Rangers scored three goals within a three-minute span to take a 3-2 lead.

The Penguins stopped the bleeding by scoring moments later to tie the game 3-3 near the end of the second period. The Rangers added two more goals in the third period to seal the victory.

Penguins star Sidney Crosby exited the game in the second period due to a possible injury and did not return.

Game 6 in Pittsburgh is set for 7 p.m. Friday. If the Rangers win Game 6, the deciding game of the series would be played in New York.