NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Rangers scored two goals in the third period to pull away from the Pittsburgh Penguins and even up their first-round playoff series Thursday night.

The Rangers beat the Penguins 5-2 with goals from Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano. Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins.

The series, now tied 1-1, heads to Pittsburgh Saturday.

This story will be updated.