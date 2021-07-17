Rangers acquire rights to Barclay Goodrow from Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) follows a play during the third period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals series against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers were active before the NHL roster freeze deadline for the Seattle expansion draft.

New York acquired the rights to pending free agent forward Barclay Goodrow from back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay for a 2022 seventh-round pick and sent Brett Howden to Vegas for a 2022 fourth-rounder and Nick DeSimone.

The Rangers now have exclusive negotiating rights with Goodrow until the free agent market opens July 28.

The moves came Saturday minutes before trades were frozen for several days.