Ovechkin scores historic power play goal, Caps sweep Devils

Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEWARK — Alex Ovechkin moved into a second-place tie on the all-time list for NHL power-play goals and the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4, completing a sweep of their eight-game season series.

Ovechkin’s second-period goal was his 265th with the extra man, tying him with Brett Hull for second place.

Dave Andreychuk is the all-time leader in the NHL with 274 power-play goals.

Ovechkin, who also picked up two assists, has 19 goals this season and 725 in his career.

The 35-year-old is six goals shy of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth place all time in the NHL. Ovechkin scored six times in eight games against New Jersey this season.

Travis Zajac scored twice, while Yegor Sharangovich and Jesper Bratt also scored for New Jersey. Zajac’s two goals gave him 202 for his career, tying him with Bobby Holik for 3rd in franchise history.