Ovechkin scores goal 718 to pass Esposito, Capitals snap Islanders win streak

Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin shoots the puck for a goal during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Washington. This was Ovechkin’s 718th career NHL, moving him to sixth place for career goals. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored his 718th career goal to pass Phil Esposito for sole possession of sixth on the NHL’s career list and the Washington Capitals beat the New York Islanders 3-1 to move into first place in the East Division.

Washington snapped New York’s winning streak at nine and point streak at 12.

The Capitals have won six in a row and 10 of their past 11.

Ovechkin has goals in four consecutive games and five of six and is tied for the team lead with 12 this season.

The Islanders lost in regulation for the first time since Feb. 20.